Tyler Titus concedes race for Erie County Executive; Davis declared winner

After starting with a lead on Election Night, Democrat Tyler Titus has fallen behind Republican Brenton Davis in the race for Erie County Executive.

Republican Candidate Brenton Davis now leads by 2,739 votes.

With 100% of precincts reporting as of Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Titus has 31,767 votes, and Brenton Davis has 34,506 votes.

Wednesday afternoon, Tyler Titus released the following statement, saying he concedes the race for Erie County Executive:

“Since launching my campaign, I’ve talked with so many people who found a home in our campaign, who found light and inspiration in our shared vision for an inclusive future. I hope queer, trans, and non-binary youth who are unsure of their place in this world look to this campaign and feel hope for their future, see themselves in government, and believe tomorrow will be better than yesterday. “I said from day one that I wanted this campaign to be about everything we can be. I wanted to give Erie County voters a bold, hopeful vision of a healthy, safe, prosperous future. I wanted to build a campaign of possibility, representation, and opportunity. I believe we did that. And I believe that fighting for what’s right is always worth it. “While I won’t have the chance to implement that vision this time around, it won’t disappear. There is too much at stake. I don’t know what comes next, but I’ll tell you this: this isn’t the last time you’ll see me fighting like hell for a better future for all of us.” Tyler Titus

Brenton Davis held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to declare victory in the race for County Executive.

During the news conference, Davis restated his promise to work for new jobs, expanded business, and “an Erie County government that works for the people, not the other way around.”

“In four years, I want to see an Erie that is growing. A place to which our lost children can return, not just with family waiting for them, but the good jobs that will keep them here,” Davis told supporters.

Davis called on all sides to come together to work for a return to prosperity for Erie County.

“We can only reach that goal if we work together,” Davis said. “That means business, organized labor, our foundations, and especially our elected officials at all levels and from both parties.”

Davis will be the youngest County Executive in Erie County history at 38-years-old. He will be sworn into office in January.