U.S. Attorney announces the dismantling of two meth trafficking organizations operating in northwestern PA

United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today the unsealing of two indictments returned by a federal grand jury in Erie, Pennsylvania, charging the leaders and members of separate drug trafficking organizations – one based in Erie and the other in Warren and Crawford Counties – with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

“We are going right to the source to stop these drug trafficking networks in their tracks and prevent them from putting methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs on the streets of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brady. “Working with our state and local partners, we will take the fight to these drug dealers, to dismantle their operations in Erie, Titusville, Akron, Ohio or back to Mexico.”

The first indictment charges 15 Pennsylvania residents and an Ohio man with violating federal drug and firearms laws.

The nine-count Indictment, returned on September 8, 2020, was unsealed today.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, from in and around June 2018, to on or about February 28, 2020, the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distributed 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine as they participated in a methamphetamine distribution network that trafficked methamphetamine from Akron, Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania into Crawford, Venango and Warren Counties.

The Indictment alleges that Carina Elizabeth Tucker, Gale Arthur Flick, Jr., Anthony James Stufflebeam and Rusty Jay Bingman maintained premises for the purpose of manufacturing, repackaging and distributing the methamphetamine.

Gale Arthur Flick, Jr. and Kevin Wayne Huet are also charged with possessing firearms during and in relation to drug trafficking activities, and Trevor Allen McGarvie is accused of possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Also, the Indictment alleges that Carina Elizabeth Tucker, Gale Arthur Flick, Jr. and Anthony James Stufflebeam unlawfully distributed methamphetamine on specific charged dates and that on or about September 20, 2019, Carina Elizabeth Tucker knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pennsylvania State Police – Troop E, Vice Unit, the Titusville Police Department, the Warren County Drug Task Force, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

The second Indictment charges four residents of Erie with violating federal drug laws. The one-count Indictment, returned on August 11 and unsealed today, named as defendants:

Manuel Lucero, 53 and Leann Marie Winebrenner, 44, both of Erie, Pennsylvania; and

Jody Ann Joint, 30, and Robert Fulton, 29, both of Erie, Pennsylvania

According to the Indictment presented to the court, from in and around November 2019, to in and around March 2020, the defendants conspired to possess with intent to distribute and distributed 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount

of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Erie County Drug Task Force, Erie County Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police Northwest Strike Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the City of Erie Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul S. Sellers is prosecuting these cases on behalf of the government. An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.