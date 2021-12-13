U.S. Brig Niagara set to arrive in Erie Wednesday morning following repairs

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The U.S. Brig Niagara is officially heading back to Erie this week.

According to the U.S. Brig Niagara Facebook page, the ship will be going back in the water Monday and leaving Cleveland Tuesday afternoon for a Wednesday morning arrival in Erie. The specific departure and arrival times have not been announced yet.

The ship’s Captain and Carpenter will be live Monday afternoon as the ship goes back in the water following repairs, and will be streamed live on YourErie.com.

The Niagara left Erie Oct. 13th for the Cleveland Shipyard to undergo repairs. The ship arrived in Cleveland Oct. 14th after a 12-hour journey.

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com will continue to update you with the specifics as the ship gets ready to head back to Erie.