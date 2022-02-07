Underground vault catches fire in the City of Erie

An underground vault caught fire in the City of Erie on February 7th.

The fire took place in the 1500 block of Peach Street just before 3 p.m.

According to Deputy Chief Mike Fahey, smoke could be seen coming from a manhole cover.

Firefighters also reported rumbling and popping sounds coming from underground.

People at Perseus House were evacuated as a precaution, but the fire died out on its own.

Penelec was on scene assessing the vault.

No injuries or power outages have been reported.