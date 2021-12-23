United stopping flights from Erie Int’l to Washington, D.C. in March

United Express is cutting 14 regional connections, including one that connects Erie International Airport to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

That comes from the industry magazine Airline Weekly, which says the Chicago-based airline is blaming an ongoing pilot shortage for the need to re-evaluate regional service.

The article adds United will continue Erie’s service to O’Hare Airport in Chicago, and the changes will take place in March. However, the company will review the situation in hopes of returning some of the regional flights in 2023.