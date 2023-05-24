(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Country Fair has issued a statement after multiple reports of vehicles being affected by an unleaded gas storage tank being “mistakenly” filled with diesel fuel.

Country Fair issued a statement Wednesday that diesel fuel was mistakenly delivered into the unleaded gasoline storage tank on Tuesday, May 23 at the Country Fair store at 7650 Old Perry Highway in Erie.

In the statement, Country Fair claims this was an isolated incident at that location only.

“Country Fair sincerely apologizes to all our customers who were affected by this incident.”

Country Fair also said it will cover the cost of any vehicle repairs from the incident, if needed.

Anyone that purchased gas between 5 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the Route 97 Country Fair gas station in Erie, and believes their vehicle is affected, is asked to contact Country Fair directly at 814-898-1111 to file a claim.

