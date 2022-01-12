Update: Chautauqua County fatal fire that claimed the life of one-year-old caused by electrical issue

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The cause of the fire in Chautauqua County that claimed the life of a one-year-old child and injured two other children has been released.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire happened at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of W. Main St. in Sherman, New York.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reports a woman and her five children were home at the time of the fire.

The woman was able to escape the first floor of the home with her twin sons, age 4.

Three other children were on the second story during the fire, forcing her 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son to jump from the second story window.

The one-year-old was unable to get out and died in the fire.

The 12-year-old and 8-year-old were transported to UPMC Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment of their burns. The mother and the twin boys were uninjured.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire was caused by an electrical issue where the electric feed entered the house. The investigation is ongoing at this time.