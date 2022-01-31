Update: Erie County Coroner identifies victim of McClelland Avenue shooting

We now know the name of the victim who was fatally shot on Thursday, January 27th on McClelland Avenue.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Shannon Crosby of Erie.

Cook said that Crosby’s death has been ruled a homicide after suffering a gun shot wound to the torso.

At this time no word has been released on the second victim’s condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.