Verizon Wireless callers could experience trouble calling Crawford County 911, according to the Crawford County Department of Public Safety.

The department announced that Verizon is having trouble within their infrastructure, which is affecting the quality of 911 calls to Crawford County 911. Calls are coming in distorted and/or garbled.

Verizon says they are working on the issue. Other wireless carriers are not affected.

911 callers will receive a call back if there is a communications problem. The problem only exists on incoming Verizon wireless calls.

Crawford County 911 is advising Verizon callers to do the following:

Call (814) 724-2545 or (814) 724-2548 instead of 911 from a Verizon wireless phone

Utilize a landline telephone

Utilize text to 911

