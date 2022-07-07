Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting.

That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 5.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an 18-year old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim is identified as 18-year old Joseph Misciagno from Cassadaga, NY.

Misciagno was transported to UPMC Chautauqua where he died.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct interviews and they are investigating this incident with the assistance of the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office.

There are not yet any individuals who are wanted by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.