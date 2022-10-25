Investigators have released the identity of the victim killed in a one-vehicle crash in the City of Erie.

That accident happened Monday morning in the 1500 block of East 10th Street just east of Payne Avenue.

According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, Dominique Williams, 31, of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams was a passenger in the vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found an SUV had gone off the road, hit a utility pole and flipped over.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Erie Police are continuing to investigate.