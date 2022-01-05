Victim identified in Tuesday evening Waterford Twp. fatal accident

Police have released the identity of the victim in the Tuesday evening Waterford Twp. fatal accident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 38-year-old Ryan Harding of Union City was traveling at a high rate of speed Tuesday evening just before 10 p.m. in a Chrysler Sebring when he failed to negotiate a curve on Flatts Road, north of the intersection with Wheelertown and Moore roads.

State police report Harding then hit a driveway embankment, causing the vehicle to go airborne and roll twice. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead.

