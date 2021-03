We now the identity of the victim from the fatal homicide in Millcreek that took place on Tuesday night.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified 25-year-old Casey Nadolny from Titusville as the man who died last night from a gunshot wound to the torso.

The shooting took place on Tuesday night on Zuck and Zimmerly Roads around 7:30 p.m. The victim later died at 8:15 p.m. at UPMC Hamot.