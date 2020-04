Vitro Glass in Crawford County is reportedly permanently shutting down one of its glass lines.

According to a source who wishes to remain anonymous, the company has announced to employees it will be ceasing operations on Line 2 beginning April 20th.

The source has told us they will be laying off 100 hourly and 15 salaried staff.

Plant employees were informed this morning.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.