Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — UE Locals 506 and 618 are voting on the tentative agreement with Wabtec that could end the 10 week-long strike at Wabtec’s Lawrence Park plant.

A 100-page offer is being reviewed by union workers with the results of the ratification expected to be released by 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon, that’s according to the union.

About 1,400 Wabtec employees from UE Locals 506 and 618 have been on strike since June 22.

On Wednesday, a statement was released by the union, staying in part “if ratified it will end the strike at Wabtec’s Erie, PA plant.”

The contract offer is for the next four years with the main points between the two sides being grievance procedures, health care, wages, and vacation.

The agreement also calls for annual raises of 3.65% in the first year, followed by 3%, 3.25%, then 3% for the final year, with a $1,500 lump sum when the contract is ratified.

The voting is taking place at the Warner Theater from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.