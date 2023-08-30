(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– A tentative agreement has been reached between Wabtec and United Electrical Workers leaders concerning wages and employee benefits.

According to a statement from Wabtec Director of External & Engineering Communications Tim Bader, the agreement provides wage increases, improves the grievance process, improves holidays and personal days for new employees, and transitions the Erie workforce to Wabtec’s standard employee benefits with additional benefits new to the union membership.

The decision now goes to UE Local 506 and 618 workers who will vote to accept or reject the agreement.

In the statement, Wabtec said UE leadership has joined them in recommending the approval of the tentative agreement.

The full tentative agreement can be viewed on the Wabtec website.