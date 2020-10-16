Wabtec announces up to 150 permanent layoffs in coming months

Wabtec has announced that up to 150 employees will be impacted by permanent layoffs in the next few months.

The layoffs will begin in Nov. and will finish in the first quarter of 2021.

According to the UE Local 506, the union has scheduled a benefits session with the Department of Labor and Industry Rapid Response meeting for Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

Wabtec released the following statement to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com: