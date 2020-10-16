Wabtec announces up to 150 permanent layoffs in coming months

Wabtec has announced that up to 150 employees will be impacted by permanent layoffs in the next few months.
The layoffs will begin in Nov. and will finish in the first quarter of 2021.
According to the UE Local 506, the union has scheduled a benefits session with the Department of Labor and Industry Rapid Response meeting for Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
Wabtec released the following statement to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com:
“The freight locomotive market continues to be challenging with carload volume significantly down versus last year and the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact communities and the economy. As of October 1, 2020, North American rail carloads and US rail traffic are down roughly 10%, respectively, versus last year and locomotive parkings remain at a high.
With these continued challenges, Wabtec is adjusting its operations in Erie, PA, to align with today’s volume realties. This adjustment will result in a reduction to our hourly workforce by roughly 150 front-line employees during the fourth quarter. Decisions like this are never easy, but it comes as the result of an in-depth evaluation of the market and how to best position the company for success given today’s unprecedented environment. The company remains fully committed to all customer commitments and providing impacted employees with resources and benefits.”Wabtec