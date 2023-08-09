(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Wabtec has confirmed the two individuals that were allegedly involved in a stabbing on State Street last week were contractors brought in by the company, and that the company has since terminated them.

Derrick Payton and Marcus Brooks are in custody following multiple stabbings on August 4 that took place at the corner of 10th and State streets. Two victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Both suffered multiple cuts to their face.

Wabtec confirmed the information in a statement that reads:

“We are aware of the incident that took place Friday morning allegedly involving two contractors. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the incident.”

“Wabtec has a zero-tolerance policy regarding violence. Upon learning of the arrest, we immediately worked with the contracting agency to terminate the contractors from Wabtec’s contract. All questions regarding the incident and investigations should be directed to the Erie Police Department.”

This story is breaking. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com for the latest as this story develops.