Walmart partners with Microsoft to make bid to buy TikTok

Walmart says it’s partnering with Microsoft to make a bid to buy TikTok.

Walmart issued the following statement:

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets. We believe a potential relationship with TikTok US in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of US TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of US government regulators.”

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.