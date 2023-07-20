Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The risk of flooding has moved to our part of the world, as northwestern Pennsylvania is forecast to have severe weather and torrential downpours Thursday evening.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, with the greatest threat for storms from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland is reporting winds in the storm could reach up to 70 mph and large hail up to golf ball size could be seen in areas regionally. Also, the isolated risk for tornado threats can’t be ruled out at this time.

Watch for risk of flooding and potential power outages during the severe weather Thursday.

The severe weather threat was upgraded to “enhanced” Thursday.

With heavy rain in the forecast for the northwest region Thursday into Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers not to drive through flooded roadways.

Never drive through flooding or standing water on roads as shallow, fast flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. It takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

It is also important to remember Pennsylvania law requires headlights to be turned on anytime a vehicle’s wipers are in use.

PennDOT noted anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue a driver that disregard traffic control signs.

Flooding has been devastating communities throughout the country and the world recently. On Thursday, divers were poised to search for a 2-year-old girl and her 9-month-old brother who were washed away with their mother Saturday in a flash flood in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, ABC News reports.

The Associated Press reports atmospheric scientists say the global warming responsible for unrelenting heat in the Southwest also is making extreme rainfall a more frequent reality, because clouds hold more moisture as the temperature rises, resulting in more destructive storms.

Visit 511pa.com for the latest road conditions. Stay tuned to Your Weather Authority and the YE2go app for the latest updates and warnings. Visit our Interactive Radar and WX Cam Network for real-time weather conditions.