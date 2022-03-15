(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are expected to release the details from a Venango County homicide investigation at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

PSP Troop E Franklin, along with the Venango County District Attorney’s Office, will give the final update on the Peter Spencer homicide investigation at the news conference.

Spencer was shot and killed in Rockland Township in Venango County in December 2021. Police were called to 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township where they found 29-year-old Peter Spencer of Allegheny County dead from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the residence.

