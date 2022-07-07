The search is on Thursday afternoon for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County.

Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a Charter Boat and did not resurface.

The Sheriff’s Department tells us a recovery is actively happening about a mile offshore near Route 5 and Route 76.

The four other people on the charter are reportedly not injured and are being taken back to shore by the Sheriff’s Department.

There is no information right now on the status of the person or how they fell into the water.

The Coast Guard assisted the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with the county’s Water Emergency Team.

