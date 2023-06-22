Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– After six weeks of negations, the members of UE Locals 506 and 618 have made their decision on Wabtec’s final contract offer to the workers.

Following a vote spanning most of Thursday, Wabtec employees have voted to reject Wabtec’s final offer.

The 1,400 members of UE Locals 506 and 618 are officially on strike at Wabtec’s locomotive plant in Lawrence Park and have already started to picket outside Iroquois High School.

In a release, the president of UE Local 506 cited how important the plant and building green locomotives are to Erie’s economy as well as the country as a whole.

“Building green locomotives is essential to the future of our country, and will benefit the local economy here in Erie,” said UE Local 506 President Scott Slawson. “Unfortunately, Wabtec’s unwillingness to work with us to resolve problems, either through the grievance process or through contract negotiations, is a major impediment to that bright future.”

Slawson also denounced Wabtec’s unwillingness to cooperate as well as their announcement that they are considering moving at least 275 jobs out of the plant.

“While the union is working hard to bring new work into the plant and new jobs to Erie through our Green Locomotive Project, the company is refusing to work with us on this project, and is instead holding the community of Erie hostage with the threat of moving work,” Slawson said. “We will not give in to their blackmail.”

Wabtec also released a statement of their own saying they’re disappointed in the union’s decision to strike and that no one benefits from a walkout.

That statement read:

Wabtec was informed earlier this evening that UE Locals 506 and 618 voted against ratification of the Company’s most recent proposal. After the vote results were announced, UE members walked off the job and remain on strike in support of the Union’s bargaining demands. We are disappointed that the UE decided to engage in a strike at this time rather than return to the bargaining table. No one benefits from a walkout.

In six weeks of negotiations, the Company repeatedly informed the UE that the Erie facility was burdened with high labor costs and restrictive work rules that negatively impact productivity and competitiveness. We made every effort to reach a new agreement that would, at a minimum, not further degrade the competitive position of the Erie Facility. Although neither party got everything it wanted out of the negotiations, the Company believes that its June 10 proposal would continue to provide industry-leading wages and benefits, preserve work opportunities for Erie employees, and position the Erie facility for future success. However, UE members have rejected these terms, and are striking in support of Union proposals that would significantly increase our wage and benefit costs, further limit operational flexibility and create an on-going risk of disruption in our manufacturing operations.

Despite the UE’s unfortunate decision to engage in a strike, the Company remains willing to work with the Union to finalize a new agreement. However, any agreement must allow the Company to remain competitive for existing and future business. In the meantime, the Erie site remains operational and focused on meeting customer commitments.

