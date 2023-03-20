Erie Police have made an arrest in the overnight shooting that took place outside a residence in Erie.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Erie Police Department responded to a shots fired call near East 21st and Wayne streets in Erie.

Upon arrival, police found a 21-year-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was later pronounced dead at an Erie hospital.

The Erie County Coroner has ruled the death a homicide. Investigators believe 29-year-old Torrance Norris allegedly got out of his vehicle and shot the victim.

Norris faces charges, including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges.

The Erie Police Deputy Chief explained to us how they found Norris to be a lead suspect.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Ultimately, we were able to track the suspect’s vehicle from the scene of the crime, back to a residence. We secured the search warrants for not only the suspect’s vehicle, but multiple residences that he was at. Ultimately we were able to charge this individual with the homicide,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Deputy Chief Lorah told us detectives looked over hours of surveillance video to make this arrest.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook has identified the victim as Naim Jahace Bayete.