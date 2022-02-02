Winter Storm: How much snow will you get in your area?

Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Winter storm warning remains in effect today into the tonight for the region. Light but steady snow showers will fall this morning, with about 1-3″ through early afternoon. As the storm system gets closer, snow will increase in intensity from mid afternoon to late evening, with another 4-8″ in that time period.

Winter storm warning.

Snowfall timeline.

The combination of blowing snow, heavy snowfall, and sub freezing temperatures will make for rough travel conditions this afternoon through the evening rush hour. In fact, if you don’t need to travel, it’s recommended you stay off the roads to allow local municipalities and PennDot to keep the roads as clear as they can.

Updated snow forecast through Friday morning.

Snow will diminish after midnight, with another inch or two possible through daybreak Friday. Light snow showers will continue through tomorrow, with an inch or two possible Meadville area, with less than an inch for Erie.

Snow Forecast

