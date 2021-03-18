Woman accused of fatally stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend found not guilty of all charges

The woman accused of fatally stabbing her daughter’s boyfriend last year has been found not guilty of all charges.

67-year-old Delores White was accused of stabbing Khalil Reynolds on the 1000 block of East Lake Rd. in April of 2020.

During the trial, Defense Attorney Eric Hackwelder said White used a knife for self-defense after Reynolds ran toward White and her daughter.

White has been found not guilty of all charges and is expected to walk freely today.

