Woman charged with stealing more than $7,000 from local veterans group enters into program to avoid trial

The woman charged with stealing more than $7,000 from a local veterans group has entered into a program that could avoid a trial.

Venus Azevedo-Laboda made the agreement in federal court.

In it, she agrees to pay back more than $7,000 and agrees to be supervised for the next two years, telling the courts where she is living and that she maintains steady employment.

Azevedo-Laboda founded Boots on Ground in 2014 following the death of her brother who took his own life after serving in the Navy.

She has said she started the group to help other veterans in crisis.