A woman fatally stabbed in the neck Thursday morning at a Downtown Pittsburgh Bus stop, right in front of a Pittsburgh officer is from Erie.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Janice Purdue-Dance, 61, of Erie. She died at UPMC Mercy. Police have arrested 23 year old James Wyatt of Mckeesport.

He’s charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.