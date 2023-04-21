(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A woman who was in a relationship with Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has been granted a temporary protection from abuse order against him. A second temporary protection order was filed on behalf of the woman’s two minor children.

The Erie County Executive has not been charged with a crime, and Davis denies any wrongdoing.

According to court documents, the woman alleges she went to Davis’ home on April 9 to return a hunting rifle he had left at her house since November, and that he allegedly had refused to take the rifle home with him over the past few months.

She claims she knocked more than once at his door on April 9, which was Easter Sunday this year, and when he came to the door she handed him his unloaded rifle. She then reports she sat on his couch and asked him to explain why they hadn’t talked recently.

The plaintiff alleges that that’s when he walked over to her, picked her up, threw her on the ground and dragged her by the hair 20 feet, leaving a rug burn on her leg.

He then allegedly threatened her for coming to his house to return the rifle and said that she could lose her job and her children.

She also alleges past instances of abuse and assault.

The second temporary protection from abuse order was filed on behalf of the woman’s minor children. She reported several alleged incidents in the court documents involving Davis and her two children.

A hearing on this matter is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on April 24. Erie County judges have recused themselves in the matter. The case will be heard by a Venango County judge.

Davis is temporarily prohibited from having firearms for the duration of the order against him and will have to relinquish any firearms to the sheriff or appropriate law enforcement agency.

The Davis campaign issued the following statement:

“Mr. Davis was awakened at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday with a loud banging at the door. He observed [the plaintiff] at his front door. She then forced her way into the house with a rifle that appeared to be loaded. He immediately disarmed her.

“[The plaintiff] informed him that she had come to return a hunting rifle that he had permitted her son to use during hunting season. At the time she appeared, he had no idea as to the origins or ownership of the weapon and was understandably concerned for his safety. The rifle could have been safely returned by a third party without disruption or implicit threats.

“After approximately 45 minutes, Mr. Davis was able to persuade her to leave his home. He remained uncertain as to whether she was in possession of any other weapons.

“During the course of their relationship, [the plaintiff’s] conduct became increasingly erratic. After she departed his home on Easter Sunday, Mr. Davis examined surveillance tapes of his residence and discovered that [the plaintiff] had come to his home, armed with the rifle, multiple times on the previous night.

“Mr. Davis had previously advised her not to come to his home.

“Mr. Davis unequivocally denies any wrongdoing.”