As businesses prepare to reopen in the green phase, one area brewery’s newest location may permanently close.

Lavery Brewing Lager Haus in Titusville may not reopen due to COVID-19. The owner saying the business is not sustainable at 50% occupancy.

The Titusville location opened last year where the former Blue Canoe Brewery was located.

The owner is looking for someone to take over the lease immediately. Meanwhile, Lavery Brewery in Erie will remain open.