Brickhouse Coffee reopens after two-year hiatus.

Brickhouse Coffee is under new ownership. Husband and wife owners Jim and Jackie Cross say they decided to reopen the coffee house due to a lack of coffee shops in the Millcreek area.

Unlike competitors, they say everything from the baked good to the coffee is locally baked and grown. It will feature the former location with a new design and menu items.

“What did work, worked well. We want to make it work better to bring it back to life,” said Brickhouse Coffee owner Jim Cross. “That is our goal and something we want to do for Millcreek and the Erie community.