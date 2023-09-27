SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Bruce Springsteen is postponing all remaining 2023 tour dates with The E Street Band out of an abundance of caution related to his peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen announced on X, formerly Twitter, in early September that he was being treated for symptoms of the disease, and his medical advisors decided he should postpone his September concerts. Now, shows scheduled for the rest of the year are also being rescheduled.

Doctors say peptic ulcer disease is easily treated, but when left untreated can cause internal bleeding, holes in the stomach wall or even stomach cancer.

It occurs when acid erodes lining of the stomach or small intestine, creating an ulcer.

The most common symptom of peptic ulcer disease is stomach pain, though some people don’t even report symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The disease is most frequently caused by a bacterial infection or by longterm use of anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen, Advil and Aleve. “Stress and spicy foods do not cause peptic ulcers. However, they can make your symptoms worse,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

On X Wednesday, Springsteen’s team wrote:

“Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

According to the post, already postponed concerts and rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows will be announced next week. All shows will take place at their originally scheduled venues.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year,” said Springsteen.

When those new dates are announced, ticketholders who cannot attend on the new date but purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies will have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.