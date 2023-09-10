(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Millcreek Township is reminding residents with any tree trimmings and other brush material they want to discard can put them out for collection starting this Monday.

Brush Collection Week starts Monday, September 11 in Millcreek Township. Residents discarding any brush material such as sticks and tree trimmings must be tied and bundled into four-foot sections and placed on the curb on their standard garbage collection day.

Brush can also be dropped off at the Millfair Compost Center free of charge with a permit from the Millcreek Township Municipal building. Accepted items include brush, leaf waste, non-food garden residue, shrubbery and tree trimmings.

“We’re happy to offer the whole Millcreek community the opportunity to care for their yards as we end summer,” said Community Relations and Sustainability Director, Jessica Stutzman.

For more information on accepted material, check out the Millcreek Township website.