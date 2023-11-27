If you haven’t prepared for winter weather by now, it’s probably too late.

Parts of the Erie region were hit by snow Monday, with a heavier amount expected to follow through Tuesday.

At the first sight of snow, some people are rushing to make sure they have what they need and can dig themselves out of any situation, if needed.

“A lot of people coming in are buying shovels, salt, parts for snow blowers, everything. Just getting ready for the night. It looks like we’re supposed to be getting at least five to ten inches of snow, so I think they’re coming in to just get ready for it,” said Adam Nowosielski, general manager of Kraus Department Store.

It’s certainly a bit last minute to prepare, but it’s something Nowosielski sees every year.

For some people with winter weather, it’s out of sight, out of mind. He’s sure Monday isn’t the last big wave of customers he’ll see.

“I guarantee tomorrow morning we’ll have tons of people coming to get shovels. Like you said, some people prepare, some don’t. Tomorrow morning, I bet you we’ll be real busy . . .people getting shovels to clean their sidewalks and salt just because nobody knows in Erie. We could get two inches, or we could get a foot,” said Nowosielski.

For commuting college students, it’s a reality they said they’ve been dreading, but expecting.

“I’m from Denver, Colorado so I’m kind of used to snow a little bit. Definitely not as much as here. I heard it snows a lot because of the lake effect, so I’m definitely not used to that, but I am used to colder temperatures. Already here, it’s a lot colder than it is in Denver right now,” said Abigail Niebauer, a Gannon University freshman.

Niebauer said she had to prepare for her first Erie winter. Her and her mother took a trip to the mall to stock up and warm clothing and supplies.

Nowosielski added the department store stocks up on rock salt and everything in between during the fall.

“Say I didn’t have any shovels. I would try to get them, but they wouldn’t come in for the storm. So, we buy early, try to keep stuff in stock, especially the common shovels, salt, ice melt, all of that stuff. I have it all in stock ready to go,” said Nowosielski.