Businesses get creative with New Year’s celebrations

This year’s COVID restrictions have many bars and restaurants looking for creative ways to make money on what is usually one of the busiest nights of the year.

2020 has been the year of changes. It has also been the year where people would need to think outside of the box.

The Hampton Inn and Suites Hotel came up with a creative way to safely celebrate the new year for everyone to enjoy.

“A lot of people that are coming to the hotel tonight to have dinner in the suites. So it’s called in-suite dining, and so they can order all the wonderful food that the Oliver’s is getting famous for,” says Nick Scott , President of Scott Enterprises.

Many will have a unique option to celebrate the new year.

Since Oliver’s rooftop bar won’t be open for indoor dining, workers are preparing for the incoming orders that 100 guests will order at their own rooms for the new year’s indoor suite dining.

The indoor suite dining will be set up not only be for the new year. It’ll continue since COVID has changed the ways we all can enjoy ourselves.

“This is an opportunity for them to get out. They can stay at the hotel and get a different experience. They also can order food in their room,” says Scott.

It may not seem the usual new year’s dine in at many erie restaurants, but restaurant owners say the orders for the new year has been booked.

“Orders keeping us steady and keeping us busy so we’re glad how things are going at this point where we are into COVID,” says Curtis Jones, owner of Chippers Seafood & Southern Fusion.

Restaurant owners are expecting to reopen indoor dining on Monday, January 4th.