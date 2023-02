An accident involving a street sweeper sent one person to the hospital overnight.

Calls went out for an accident involving a street sweeper in the 1000 block of West 38th Street just before midnight Monday night.

When crews arrived, they found that a car and a street sweeper had collided. The front of the car was heavily damaged.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.