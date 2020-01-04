Car Recovered after High Speed Chase

Erie City Police attempted to pull over a 2012 silver Honda Civic at 2:20 am Saturday morning. that was reported stolen from Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus. After failing to stop the driver then lead police on a high speed chase throughout the city ending up in the 500 block of East 7th Street . According to police the driver then fled to scene. The driver is described as a dark skinned male wearing a light colored jacket

Erie City Police are still investigating and if anyone has information to call the Erie PD at 814-870-1120