Carnival cruise lines suspend operations through the end of September

Carnival cruise line says it’s cancelling all cruises through the end of September.

This decision comes just as the cruise industry voluntarily extended the suspension of U.S. cruise operations until September 15th.

In a statement released on Monday, Carnival noted they are monitoring other areas of commerce, travel, and personal activities as they open up and that they will “take all necessary steps to ensure the health an safety of our guests, crew, and the communities” once they resume service.

For any guests who are already booked on excursions scheduled for September 30th or prior, they can choose either a full refund or credits for a future trip.