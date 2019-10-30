Cathedral Prep hockey team honors former teammate

Breaking News
The Cathedral Prep hockey team is honoring one of their own.

The team creating the Jack Schoenig True Grit Memorial Scholarship in honor of Jack Schoenig. Schoenig was a senior forward at Prep who passed away while visiting State College. The fund is an endowment to provide any hockey players or students in need.

Prep’s varsity head coach, Alex Luddy, says “it just goes to show how many people Jack touched. He was such a special person and loved by so many. You can see with the show up and that’s how his memory is going to live on for all the people here supporting us.”

Tuesday night’s game was a black out to show support for Jack and the Prep hockey team.

