Cathedral Prep had its first day of classes following renovations as well as a move to a co-ed experience, merging with Villa Maria Academy.

As you enter, you are immediately met with a new and modern cafeteria space.

Throughout the building, improvements to classrooms were made as well as the addition of new learning spaces, such as the E-sports lab.

The renovations attach the new with the old, and while several spaces remained the same, the school now includes colors that represent both Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria.

The biggest story about today is how students and staff adapt to the start of a new co-ed learning experience.

Students told us that they were nervous at first, but after seeing the new facilities and meeting some of their classmates, they felt more at ease.

“Not coming into the school building yet I was very anxious, because it’s the start of school and a lot of change, and nobody likes change. But coming in yesterday to orientation and walking through my classes, seeing this new building and everything is done, it was just a big relief,” Anthony Frisina, Cathedral Prep senior.

“I think the Villa girls were a little bit nervous, but coming here and seeing how they incorporated the Villa colors and that we could still keep our traditions, I think we’re doing great,” said Nabaa Abdelnabi, Cathedral Prep sophomore.

One educator has been teaching at Prep for 44 years, and this is his first time ever teaching girls.

“Not knowing that we’d be co-ed, I was saying, ‘jeez, I don’t know if I could teach girls.’ I’ve taught boys my whole life and this is going to be a big change for me, but I am so happy. This first day went so well for me. I’m very excited for the school year. I think everything’s going to be great,” said Bob Achille, Cathedral Prep math teacher and class advisor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Cathedral Prep staff member said that after touring the school, he got lost. He and the students alike are blown away by the changes to the building and seem to be excited about the co-ed experience.