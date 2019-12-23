Ceiling Collapse at The Reserve Apartments on Treetop Drive

Kearsarge Fire Department & Millcreek Police responded to a ceiling collapse at the former Granada Apartments. Dan Hesch Assistant Chief of the Kearsarge Fire Department said the man who was trapped has been safely brought out. “He’s ok one of our deputy chiefs got on scene and made contact as the crews arrived with the occupant we took a ladder to the rear of the building,” he said.
Officials said there were no injuries but around 22 people were moved out of the building because of possible instability in the structure. Jacob Roth has lived in the building for 1.5 years. He says he’s being positive about this situation. “I’m definitely thankful that it’s being handled safely nobody is being put at risk,” Roth said. Firefighters exposed the side of the building to see the wood frame and get a closer look at the structure.
Red Cross will be helping those who might not have another place to stay. Officials said they don’t know how long it will be until people can move back in. The cause is under investigation.