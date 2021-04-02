CelebrateErie canceled for 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns

CelebrateErie will not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The president of the organization says the spirit of the celebration continues by supporting local small businesses.

CelebrateErie would usually be filled with thousands of people having a good time. However, because of the pandemic, the event will not be happening this year.

“We worked with the health department to do this, but with so many variables out of our control this year, we felt like it was the right decision to keep the community safe.” said Aaron Loncki.

Loncki says many vendors are pushing to open the event, but he rather be safe than sorry. He says the risks and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 are too unpredictable.

The Erie Downtown Partnership feels the same way and understands the decision isn’t easy. CelebrateErie has been known to be inclusive and vibrant to many.

“The energy that they put behind their family district, which as a mom, was really impressive to me, so I know that wasn’t a decision that came easily or that they took lightly.” said Emily Fetcko, Assistant Director of the Erie Downtown Partnership.

Supporters of the festival say you don’t have to wait for another festival to support local businesses.

“This summer is going to be a little different, but 2022 is the year.” Loncki said.

Until then, you will have to wait another year in the hopes that it’ll be worth the wait. Loncki says CelebrateErie will return sometime in August of 2022.