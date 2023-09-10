A celebrity chef visited Erie with a few different appearances on his agenda.

Robert Irvine hosted a tasting and signing for his personal brand of gin and vodka at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store at Yorktown Centre.

He explains how he feels about taking a trip to Erie.

“What a great market to come to. You know, I always believed that small business and small towns create the economy of this country. So that’s why I visit all of the small places, hence here we are in Erie Pennsylvania,” Irvine said.