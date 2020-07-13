Charges and arrests made from shots fired called at Club Energy over the weekend

Over the weekend Erie police received a call for multiple shots fired down at Club Energy.

During this call once on scene police had made several traffic stops from individuals leaving the scene. These individuals along with other people who were still at the club ended up being arrested.

Police have now recovered multiple shell casings and have also recovered four firearms from the scene. CIU is currently reviewing video footage from the night.

Here are a list of the individuals that have been charged during this incident:

Brandon Moore- 29- Person not to possess a firearm.

Selvestor McKenzie-26- Firearms not to be carried with a license.

Kevin Baeza-23- Public intoxication.

Both McKenzie and Moore were arrested after a traffic stop.

Police have also questioned multiple other individuals in relation to this incident. These individuals could be facing charges as detectives begin their investigation.