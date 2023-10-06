Chautauqua Co., NY (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With October being recognized as National Fire Prevention Month, Chautauqua County fire officials are participating by giving away free smoke detectors.

The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team will be giving out free smoke detectors to county residents. Anyone who would like to receive a free smoke detector can stop by the Sheriff’s Office located at 15 East Chautauqua St., Mayville NY.

Residents can also call 716-753-4254 or email Smoke@Sheriff.US with a two-detector limit per household while supplies last.

“About a year ago, County Legislator Dan Pavlock (District 14) approached me, knowing I was part of the Fire Investigation Team. We had a string of fires locally and he asked if we typically found working smoke detectors during our investigation. Based on our discussions, he suggested we utilize some ARPA money to benefit the residents and possibly avoid a tragedy,” said Chautauqua County Undersheriff Rich Telford.

According to the Chautauqua Co. Sheriff’s Office, national statistics show nearly 60% of fire fatalities had no smoke detectors or alarms that didn’t work.