(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An inmate who escaped during a work detail Monday is being charged for the incident.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday the male inmate who escaped during a work detail in the Town of Ellery Monday is facing a third-degree escape charge.

The inmate escaped and was recaptured on the same day and is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Police continue to investigate the escape.