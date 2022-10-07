(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced new details about an unidentified woman found dead in 1983.

The unidentified woman was found Dec. 12, 1983, in Chautauqua County, New York. She had been beaten and shot and was left in Ellery, New York, in a rain-filled ditch along Highway 17. Investigators gave her the name Ellery Jane Doe.

According to an Oct. 7 announcement from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, new work through the FBI indicates her DNA links her to The Netherlands, Belgium and Western Germany.

She had a note in her pocket from a motel in British Columbia, Canada. The announcement said new research links the numbers on the note to three phone numbers of either Canadian airlines or Thomas Brothers map location codes.

Ellery Jane Doe also is believed to have been a mother and may have a surviving child or children who now would be in their 40s or 50s.

The Sheriff’s Office also included a new forensic facial sketch and photos of her clothing on a mannequin.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office photo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office photo

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office photo

Ellery Jane Doe is described as petite with curly dark hair, brown eyes, and distinctive marks on her left eye, face and behind her left ear. She had extensive gold dental work from Europe, expensive clothing, a raincoat from Germany, and a skirt, a blouse and a camisole from Italy.

“She did her best to help us identify her, but we need your help now,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in its announcement.

Anybody with information about Ellery Jane Doe — who she is, where she’s from or family contact information — can contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office via email at UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us, via the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, or by calling (716) 753-4579 or (716) 753-4578.