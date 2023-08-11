Saturday marks one year since author Salman Rushdie was attacked. The Chautauqua Institution is commemorating the anniversary with a day of remembrance.

Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck as he entered institution’s amphitheater for a morning lecture conversation. After the incident, the author was airlifted to UPMC Hamot in Erie to undergo emergency surgery.

There has been increased security measures for some events that have taken place at the amphitheater since then.

The president told us they have adapted new policies that many large gathering venues have, such as the clear bag policy. For the one year mark, the institution wanted to find ways to remember what the president describes as a devastating day.

“So what Chautauqua does in any normal day is mix across generations in expression of ideas through the arts, recreation, education and religion, and so you’ll see that interwoven into our day of remembrance,” said Michael Hill, president of the Chautauqua Institution. “I’m grateful that the one year events allow us to really find ways to lift up all of Chautauqua’s pillars to remind people of the magic of the place.”

According to the institution, the incident is still an active case. If you would like more information on the events taking place Saturday you can visit the Chautauqua Institution’s website.