Cheektowaga Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl; could be in south Buffalo or heading to PA

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police are working to locate a 15-year-old who’s believed to have run away from home Wednesday.

Police say Sophia Lovallo left her Cheektowaga home early Wednesday morning and might be in South Buffalo. She may also be headed to the Southern Tier or Pennsylvania. We’re told Lovallo might try to hide her disguise herself with a fake name and date of birth.

Sophia Lovallo is a white 15-year-old female with blue/green eyes and blonde hair. She weighs 90 pounds and stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police. Cheektowaga Police can be reached at 716-686-3500.