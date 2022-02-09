Cherry Fest to make full return to North East

The full North East Cherry Festival is returning to North East this summer after being a drive thru event for the last two years.

Here is more information on a tasty return to the summer festival scene.

The Cherry Festival will be back in full swing this summer.

Those attending this festival will be able to enjoy the events in person from July 6th to July 9th with the parade concluding the festivities on the last day.

The North east Cherry Festival is a joint fundraiser between fire departments that pulls out all the stops each year for the community.

The pandemic has forced the last two years of the festival to be a drive thru event for safety reasons.

The Cherry Festival’s anticipated return will allow anyone going to enjoy the community event in person.

“For the last two years we’ve had a drive thru where we just handed out out sausage sandwiches and fries and stuff, but this year we’re going to have a full blown festival again with our rides and vendors, and of course we’ll have all the different foods, the cherry pies, the ladies tent,” said Tom Gonzales, Assistant Treasurer of North East Fireman’s Cherry Festival.

The festival is expected to be under normal operations after following health guidelines for the last two years.

“We had followed the guidelines from the health department and everybody had masks on. Everybody had been wearing gloves and stuff especially fixing the food and everything. As far as I know this year there are no restrictions that we’ve been informed of at this time,” said Gonzales.

This summer the Cherry Festival will include everything the community looks forward to including the fireman’s sausage sandwiches and fries.

“We’re really excited to bring the festival back. This year we have a ride company, the vendors, the games, everything that people like,” said Chris Skrekla, President of Fuller Hose Company.

The fire department hopes to get back to where they were financially after the fundraiser took a hit the last two years.